SSH Group Ltd Corrects Financial Report Error

May 29, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

SSH Group Ltd. (AU:SSH) has released an update.

SSH Group Ltd. has issued a correction for a typographical error in its March 2024 financial report, adjusting the total facility amount at quarter-end to $27,583,000 from the previously reported $28,583,000. The company clarified that its total financing facilities amount to $32,583,000, which are contingent on assets and customer invoices that meet specific criteria. SSH Group, an industrial service provider, is focused on acquiring scalable businesses with high return potential and is committed to supporting Australian projects and communities.

