SSGA Survey: Investors Remain Confident in Advisors’ Ability to Navigate Volatility

There’s no question that 2022 was a tough year for investors, but even with all the volatility, investors remain confident in their advisor’s abilities. That is according to the results of State Street Global Advisors’ ETF Impact Survey: Advisor Edition. The survey found an overwhelming majority of investors who work with an advisor remaining confident in their insight and guidance. The percentage of U.S. investors indicating they value their financial advisors’ knowledge and guidance even more during uncertain times held steady at 89% compared to June 2022, when it was 91%. In addition, 81% indicate their advisor has helped them remain confident during this period of rising inflation and market volatility, compared to 86% in June. The survey also revealed that investors are listening to their advisors and not requesting panic-induced trades as 57% of U.S. investors plan to keep their money ‘as is’ and stick to their long-term strategy. Brie Williams, head of Practice Management at State Street Global Advisors had this to say about the survey results, “Helping clients remain confident and committed during times of volatility can be a challenge for advisors whose clients may have a kneejerk reaction to abandon their investment strategy if markets get choppy. Our survey found 86% of investors have discussed market volatility with their financial advisor and 83% say their advisor has informed them of how volatility will affect their long-term financial goals.”

Finsum:A recent SSGA survey found investors remain confident in their advisors’ guidance amid heightened market volatility and rising inflation.

