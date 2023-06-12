SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Declares $0.16 Dividend

SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 received the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 3.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSM is 0.72%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 105,911K shares. The put/call ratio of SPSM is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. holds 18,329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,177K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSM by 1.21% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 12,620K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,826K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSM by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,268K shares, representing an increase of 15.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSM by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Valmark Advisers holds 4,397K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSM by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 3,287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSM by 50.22% over the last quarter.

