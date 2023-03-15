SSE's Keadby 2 gas plant in Britain starts commerical operations

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - SSE's SSE.L Keadby 2 gas-fired power plant in Britain has started commercial operations after four and a half years of construction, the company said on Wednesday.

The 893 megawatt plant in North Lincolnshire, part of the Yorkshire and Humber region, has effiency of about 63%, making it the most efficient plant of its type in Britain and Europe, SSE said.

With the ability to reach full power in only 30 minutes, Keadby 2 will provide flexibility for the electricity system, complementing the increasing amounts of renewable generation on the grid.

SSE is also working to decarbonise the plant even further, exploring the potential of blending hydrogen.

SSE Thermal and Equinor EQNR.OL are also developing Keadby 3, which will have a carbon capture and storage plant aimed at keeping about 95% of its emissions from entering the atmosphere.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman )

