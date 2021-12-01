SSEN Distribution Plans To Invest About GBP 4 Bln, Create Over 850 Jobs Over 2023-28

(RTTNews) - Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of SSE Plc. (SSE.L), said that it plans to invest around 4 billion pounds, creating over 850 jobs over 2023-28 period.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution plans to increase its investment by around a third in the north of Scotland and central southern England over 2023-2028 to accelerate the transition to smart, flexible networks and meet the net zero challenge.

The proposed increase in investment to 3.99 billion pounds will be delivered with no planned rise in distribution costs on customer energy bills.

By 2028, SSEN aims to create a foundation for net zero by investing 1 billion pounds in strategic resilience across its networks; reduce the frequency and duration of power interruptions by 20%; achieve a customer satisfaction score of at least 92% in every contact area.

The company noted that the baseline investment could see the Regulated Asset Value (RAV) of SSEN Distribution grow to over 6.0 billion pounds by 2028.

SSE is investing about 7 million pounds each day, enabling over 20% of the upcoming UK electricity networks investment, the delivery of over 25% of the UK's 40GW offshore wind target and so much more to help the UK and other governments decarbonise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.