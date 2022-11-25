US Markets

SSE to sell stake in transmission network business for $1.78 bln

November 25, 2022 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE SSE.L said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell a 25% stake in its power transmission network business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board for 1.47 billion pounds ($1.78 billion).

The business, SSEN Transmission which operates under its licensed entity Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc, will be chaired by SSE's finance director, Gregor Alexander, and Ontario Teachers' will get a proportional representation on the board.

The stake sale process is expected to commence in early 2023.

Power companies in Britain have been hit by the government's plans to increase a windfall tax to 35% from its current rate of 25% and extend it to power generation firms in an effort to raise tens of billions of pounds to plug a major hole in public finances.

($1 = 0.8258 pounds)

