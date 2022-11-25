US Markets

SSE to sell stake in transmission network business for $1.78 bln

November 25, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE SSE.L said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell 25% stake in its power transmission network business, SSEN Transmission, to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board for 1.47 billion pounds ($1.78 billion).

($1 = 0.8258 pounds)

