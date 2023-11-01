News & Insights

SSE to build large UK battery storage project

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

November 01, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Susanna Twidale for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The renewables arm of British power generator SSE SSE.L has taken an investment decision to build a 320 megawatt (MW) battery storage project in Yorkshire, north England, it said on Wednesday.

Britain has a goal to decarbonise its electricity system by 2035 by increasing renewable power generation which will also require a large scale-up of battery storage projects to help balance supply when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

“This is another positive step towards reaching our net zero targets, enabling us to provide stored energy to the grid and provide balancing energy supply to support intermittent renewable energy generation," said Richard Cave-Bigley, director of solar and battery at SSE Renewables.

The Monk Fryston battery project will be able to run for two hours at a time and is expected to be operational by spring 2026, SSE said.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by Mark Potter)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.