SSE reports fire, gas trip at Britain's Atwick gas storage site

Jan 13 (Reuters) - UK power producer SSE SSE.L on Thursday reported a fire and gas trip at its Hornsea (Atwick) gas storage site, according to the National Grid's GB REMIT website.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

