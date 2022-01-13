SSE reports fire, gas trip at Britain's Atwick gas storage site

Swati Verma Reuters
UK power producer SSE on Thursday reported a fire and gas trip at its Hornsea (Atwick) gas storage site, according to the National Grid's GB REMIT website.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

