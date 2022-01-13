SSE reports fire at Britain's Atwick gas storage site

Adds details about Atwick outage

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British power producer SSE SSE.L on Thursday reported a fire affecting operations at its Atwick gas storage facility in northeast England, according to the National Grid's GB REMIT website.

SSE reported that 130 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d) of withdrawal capacity and 30 GWh/d of injection capacity was unavailable between 1420 GMT and 1800 GMT at the facility near Hornsea on the East Yorkshire coast.

SSE was not immediately available for further comment.

