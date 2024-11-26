SSE price target lowered to 2,075 GBp from 2,100 GBp at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on SSE (SSEZY) to 2,075 GBp from 2,100 GBp and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
