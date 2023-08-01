SSE Plc. (SSEZF) Price Target Increased by 13.11% to 29.09

The average one-year price target for SSE Plc. (OTC:SSEZF) has been revised to 29.09 / share. This is an increase of 13.11% from the prior estimate of 25.72 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.99 to a high of 34.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from the latest reported closing price of 22.72 / share.

SSE Plc. Declares $0.68 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.68 per share ($1.35 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $22.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE Plc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSEZF is 0.62%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 129,764K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,283K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 8.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,308K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 1.22% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,717K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 5,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing an increase of 49.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 100.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,713K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZF by 6.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

