SSE Plc. - ADR (SSEZY) Price Target Increased by 6.39% to 28.00

The average one-year price target for SSE Plc. - ADR (OTC:SSEZY) has been revised to 28.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.39% from the prior estimate of 26.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.10 to a high of 33.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.98% from the latest reported closing price of 21.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE Plc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSEZY is 0.07%, an increase of 38.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.98% to 356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 8.40% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

