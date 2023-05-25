SSE Plc. - ADR (SSEZY) Declares $0.84 Dividend

SSE Plc. - ADR said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.84 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE Plc. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSEZY is 0.07%, an increase of 60.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.00% to 404K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSE Plc. - ADR is 26.30. The forecasts range from a low of 22.14 to a high of $31.17. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of 23.41.

The projected annual revenue for SSE Plc. - ADR is 10,426MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 32.17% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 49K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

