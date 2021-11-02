SSE Plc Sells 10% Stake In Dogger Bank C To Eni - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - SSE Plc said it has agreed to sell a 10% stake in Dogger Bank C to Eni for an equity consideration of 70 million pounds. SSE plans to use the proceeds to support the delivery of its net zero-orientated strategy.

Equinor has also sold a 10% stake to Eni as part of the deal. The new overall shareholding in Dogger Bank C will be: SSE - 40%; Equinor - 40%; and Eni - 20%.

The Group said Dogger Bank remains on track, including reaching financial close by the end of 2021 for the 1.2GW Dogger Bank C phase.

