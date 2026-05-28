Markets

SSE Plc FY Pretax Profit Declines; Reiterates Adj. EPS Outlook

May 28, 2026 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SSE plc (SSE.L) reported fiscal year pretax profit of 1.84 billion pounds, a decline of 1% from last year. Earnings per share was 105.5 pence compared to 108.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 2.24 billion pounds, down 8% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 153.5 pence compared to 161.3 pence. For the year ended 31 March 2026, revenue was 10.19 billion pounds compared to 10.13 billion pounds, previous year.

The Group reiterated adjusted EPS expectations for both 2026/27 of between 168 - 193 pence, and 2029/30 of between 225 - 250 pence.

At last close, shares of SSE plc were trading at 2,428.00 pence, down 1.26%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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