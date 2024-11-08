News & Insights

Stocks

SSE PLC Directors Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

November 08, 2024 — 11:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.

SSE PLC has announced that its directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) have acquired shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The shares, purchased at a price of £17.5032 each, were awarded on 6 November 2024 and include both partnership and matching shares. This move could be seen as a show of confidence in the company’s future prospects by its leadership.

For further insights into GB:SSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.