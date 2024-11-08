SSE PLC Directors Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.
SSE PLC has announced that its directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) have acquired shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The shares, purchased at a price of £17.5032 each, were awarded on 6 November 2024 and include both partnership and matching shares. This move could be seen as a show of confidence in the company’s future prospects by its leadership.
