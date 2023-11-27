SSE Plc - ADR (SSEZY) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 27.88

The average one-year price target for SSE Plc - ADR (OTC:SSEZY) has been revised to 27.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 26.11 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.02 to a high of 32.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.23% from the latest reported closing price of 23.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSEZY is 0.09%, an increase of 38.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 8.72% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 11.54% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 42.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 76.68% over the last quarter.

