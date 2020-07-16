Markets

SSE Continues To Target Delivery Of 5-Yr Dividend Plan To 2022/23

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SSE Plc (SSE.L) announced on Thursday that it continues to target delivery of its five-year dividend plan to 2022/23, including an 80p + RPI full-year dividend for 2020/21.

Further, the company plans to declare a 24.4p interim dividend in November 2020 for payment in March 2021, based on an estimated RPI of 1.5%.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE, said, "...Whilst the wider economic implication of the coronavirus continues to impact on the business, we've been investing in the green economic recovery and progressing our £7.5 billion capex plan of low-carbon investments, primarily in renewables and electricity networks..."

The company expects 2020/21 operating profit to be in the range of £150 million - £250 million, before mitigation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular