SSE Continues To Target Delivery Of 5-Yr Dividend Plan To 2022/23

(RTTNews) - SSE Plc (SSE.L) announced on Thursday that it continues to target delivery of its five-year dividend plan to 2022/23, including an 80p + RPI full-year dividend for 2020/21.

Further, the company plans to declare a 24.4p interim dividend in November 2020 for payment in March 2021, based on an estimated RPI of 1.5%.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE, said, "...Whilst the wider economic implication of the coronavirus continues to impact on the business, we've been investing in the green economic recovery and progressing our £7.5 billion capex plan of low-carbon investments, primarily in renewables and electricity networks..."

The company expects 2020/21 operating profit to be in the range of £150 million - £250 million, before mitigation.

