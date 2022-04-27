SSE, Brookfield Renewable join forces for Dutch offshore wind bids

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - British utility SSE SSE.L and green power firm Brookfield Renewable will work together in preparing bids for the Dutch 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Hollandse Kust (west) offshore wind farm zone tenders, they said on Wednesday.

The 50/50 strategic partnership seeks to combine SSE Renewables' expertise in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms with Brookfield's experience in contracting long-term offtake agreements with corporate counterparties, they said.

The Hollandse Kust (west) tenders seek to award permits to develop the two individual 700 megawatt (MW) sites approximately 53 kilometres (33 miles) off the Dutch coast, the companies said.

The application window closes on May 12 and results are expected to be announced after the summer.

Last week, Swedish utility Vattenfall and German chemicals firm BASF BASFn.DE announced their joint participation.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, Editing by Louise Heavens)

