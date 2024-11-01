News & Insights

SSE Appoints Hixonia Nyasulu to Strengthen Board

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.

SSE plc has appointed Hixonia Nyasulu as a new independent non-Executive Director, effective January 1, 2025, with plans for her to succeed Helen Mahy as Senior Independent Director by July 2025. Nyasulu brings extensive international board experience, having served in high-level roles at companies like Sasol and Anglo American. This transition aims to bring a fresh global perspective and strengthen governance within SSE’s leadership.

