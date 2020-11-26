SSE and Equinor to invest $8 bln in Dogger Bank offshore wind project

Adds detail, quotes

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British utility SSE SSE.L and Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor EQNR.OL have agreed to invest 6 billion pounds ($8.03 billion) to construct the first two phases of the Dogger Bank offshore wind power project, the two companies said on Thursday.

The construction of 2.4 gigawatts of capacity in the British part of the North Sea will be financed by a group of 29 banks and three credit export agencies, they added.

The project will become the world's largest offshore wind farm, helping both companies to achieve their climate targets.

"Taken together, the first two phases represent the largest offshore wind project financing to date globally," SSE said in a statement.

"This investment will help drive a green recovery from coronavirus through the project's construction over the next five years, creating jobs and boosting the local economy."

The first phase, of 1.2 GW, is expected to start operations in 2023, with the second following about a year later.

Last year the Dogger Bank project won financial support under Britain's so-called Contracts for Difference (CfD) regime, and on Tuesday it signed power purchase agreements with several buyers.

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

