SSD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/3/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/25, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 7/24/25. As a percentage of SSD's recent stock price of $155.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $137.35 per share, with $197.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.93.

In Tuesday trading, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

