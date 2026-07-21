SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies (SSNC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.66 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SS&C Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' to come in at $256.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenues- Technology-enabled services' will likely reach $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' should come in at $277.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Technology-enabled services' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

SS&C Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SSNC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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