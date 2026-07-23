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SS&C Technologies Q2 Profit Jumps; Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

July 23, 2026 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, with double-digit growth in revenues. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.

Net income for the second quarter rose 29.9% to $234.8 million or $0.97 per share from $180.8 million or $0.72 per share. Adjusted earnings per share increased 18.1% to $1.76 from $1.49 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenue increased 10.3% to $1.70 billion from $1.54 billion a year earlier.

For the third quarter, SS&C expects adjusted revenue of $1.657 billion to $1.697 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.73 to $1.79.

For the full year 2026, the company projects adjusted revenue of $6.672 billion to $6.832 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $6.93 to $7.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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