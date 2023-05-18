SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1043 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSNC is 0.40%, an increase of 26.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 251,591K shares. The put/call ratio of SSNC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 68.41. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of 55.53.

The projected annual revenue for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 5,583MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,837K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 67.14% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 13,983K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,636K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 16.59% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 8,676K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,375K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 57.68% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 7,341K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,609K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 7.82% over the last quarter.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the Unancial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has o ces around the world. Some 18,000 Enancial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market rms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

