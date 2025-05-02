SS&C Technologies Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.69, changing hands as high as $77.44 per share. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSNC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.01 per share, with $89.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.22.

