SS&C Technologies Holdings Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on October 23, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.ssctech.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 888-210-4650 (US) or 646-960-0327 (International) with conference ID #4673675.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.