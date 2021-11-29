SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.75, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSNC was $78.75, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.55 and a 25.98% increase over the 52 week low of $62.51.

SSNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and Infosys Limited (INFY). SSNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports SSNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.2%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ssnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSNC as a top-10 holding:

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 1.61% over the last 100 days. FINX has the highest percent weighting of SSNC at 4.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.