SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.72, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSNC was $73.72, representing a -2.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.94 and a 37.92% increase over the 52 week low of $53.45.

SSNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). SSNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports SSNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.48%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

