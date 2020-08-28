SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Dividends
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.74, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSNC was $63.74, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.74 and a 115.99% increase over the 52 week low of $29.51.

SSNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). SSNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports SSNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.18%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

