SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.74, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSNC was $63.74, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.74 and a 115.99% increase over the 52 week low of $29.51.

SSNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). SSNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports SSNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.18%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSNC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNLC with an increase of 27.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSNC at 0.79%.

