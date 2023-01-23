SS&C Technologies Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SSNC

In trading on Monday, shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.12, changing hands as high as $58.16 per share. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSNC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.25 per share, with $82.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.97.

