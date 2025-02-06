SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Earnings Results: $SSNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS ($SSNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, beating estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $1,530,700,000, beating estimates of $1,512,851,250 by $17,848,750.

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS insiders have traded $SSNC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAHUL KANWAR (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $36,541,217 .

. WILLIAM C STONE (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $29,142,214 .

. NORMAND A BOULANGER sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $9,798,828

JASON DOUGLAS WHITE (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,000 shares for an estimated $5,318,112 .

. SMITA CONJEEVARAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,500 shares for an estimated $3,434,910 .

. MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $1,443,437

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

