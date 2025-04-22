SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $SSNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS ($SSNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,533,549,712 and earnings of $1.43 per share.
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Insider Trading Activity
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS insiders have traded $SSNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM C STONE (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $29,142,214.
- JASON DOUGLAS WHITE (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $11,634,464.
- MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW sold 23,000 shares for an estimated $2,033,062
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,274,258 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,683,271
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,901,227 shares (+283.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,634,982
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,408,388 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,287,642
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,263,508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,308,636
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,104,896 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,729,018
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 880,058 shares (+64.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,690,795
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP added 869,175 shares (+133.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,866,081
