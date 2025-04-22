SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $SSNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS ($SSNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,533,549,712 and earnings of $1.43 per share.

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS insiders have traded $SSNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM C STONE (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $29,142,214 .

. JASON DOUGLAS WHITE (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $11,634,464 .

. MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW sold 23,000 shares for an estimated $2,033,062

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

