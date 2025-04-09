SS&C Technologies Extends Transfer Agency Agreement With T. Rowe Price For U.K. Fund Range

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Wednesday has announced the extension of its transfer agency agreement with T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm, for its U.K. fund range.

SS&C will continue to provide transfer agency services for T. Rowe Price's open-ended investment company - OEIC funds, which manage around £1.5 billion in assets.

Denise Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of T. Rowe Price for EMEA, praised SS&C's distribution solutions for enabling excellent service in the U.K. market. She highlighted SS&C's market knowledge, platform stability, and efficient trading and settlement functionality as key differentiators.

SS&C administers 21 of T. Rowe Price's active funds, focusing on distributors and nominees. Their services include straight-through processing of trades, settlement support, and comprehensive reporting via SS&C's secure distributor portal.

Damien Barry, head of SS&C GIDS, EMEA, expressed excitement about continuing the partnership with T. Rowe Price, emphasizing SS&C's commitment to providing advanced technology and expertise to support their partners' growth in the U.K. and globally.

Wednesday SSNC closed at $77.86 or 8.20% higher and is currently trading after hours with no movement on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

