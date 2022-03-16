SS&C Technologies Closes Acquisition Of Blue Prism Group For About $1.6 Bln

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) announced Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of Blue Prism Group Plc for approximately $1.6 billion.

Blue Prism is a leading robotics process automation (RPA) company headquartered in the U.K., whose services are used by more than 2,000 businesses worldwide.

The acquisition will enhance SS&C's position as a leading provider of software and services to the financial services and healthcare industries with deep expertise in intelligent automation and robotic process automation (RPA).

The new brand, SS&C Blue Prism, will run as a business unit and report to Mike Megaw, Managing Director, Business Process Automation.

As a result of the completion of the acquisition, Blue Prism's admission to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled with effect from March 17, 2022.

