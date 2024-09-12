SS&C Technologies To Acquire Battea-Class Action Services For $670 Mln

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Battea-Class Action Services, LLC for approximately $670 million. The acquisition, with a combination of debt and cash on hand, is expected to close this year.

SS&C said it expects the transaction to be accretive over the next 12 months.

Battea helps more than 900 banks, asset managers hedge funds and proprietary trading firms.

The acquisition is expected to augment SS&C's capabilities with a comprehensive suite of financial recovery services.

