SS&C Tech lobs $2.24 bln bid for Australia's Link, improves on Caryle's offer

Adds details of offer, background

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX, on Monday received a A$3.02 billion ($2.24 billion) buyout proposal from SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC.O, weeks after saying it did not see compelling value in a takeover bid by a Carlyle Group-led private equity consortium.

Connecticut, U.S.-based software provider SS&C's non-binding offer of A$5.65 a share is at a 13.9% premium to the Australian shareholder registry firm's closing price on Monday.

It was 4.6% higher than the sweetened A$5.40 per share offer Link received from private equity firms Carlyle CG.O and Pacific Equity Partners in October.

Link had agreed to open its books to the private equity duo in October, but had flagged that it did not see "compelling value" in the raised takeover offer.

The offer price assumes that no further dividends, distributions or reductions in capital would be paid from the date of the SS&C Proposal, New South Wales-based Link said in a statement.

Link, which also provides services to fund managers and trading firms, added it would consider the offer from SS&C and asked shareholders to not take any action yet.

SS&C Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.3492 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Rashmi Aich)

