SS&C reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.29, consensus $1.26

Reports Q3 revenue $1.47B, consensus $1.44B. “SS&C reported strong results for Q3 2024, with organic revenue up 6.4 percent, accompanied by $1.29 in adjusted earnings per share, up 10.1 percent,” says Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A few weeks ago we hosted over 1,000 clients, prospects, and partners in New Orleans for our annual SS&C Deliver Conference. We showcased SS&C’s strengths in emerging technology, best practice operational solutions, and deep industry expertise. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to another great event in Scottsdale, AZ in 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SSNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.