SSB Q1 Earnings Top on Strong NII & Fee Income, Cost & Provisions Dip

SouthState Corporation SSB reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. Also, the bottom line increased 6% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were supported by growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, along with higher loans and deposits balance. A sharp decline in provisions and lower expenses was another positive. However, a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) and reduced net interest margin (NIM) acted as headwinds.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $225.8 million, significantly up from $89.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

SouthState’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Fall

Total revenues for the quarter were $661.7 million, representing a 4.9% year-over-year increase. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674.6 million.



NII was $561.6 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter. NIM declined to 3.79% from 3.85% in the prior-year quarter.

Non-interest income was $100.1 million, up 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Non-interest expenses declined 12.1% to $359.5 million. The decrease was mainly due to lower information services expense, amortization of intangibles, FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges, and other operating expenses, along with the absence of merger, branch consolidation, severance-related and other expenses.



The efficiency ratio decreased to 51.05% from 60.97% in the year-ago quarter. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates a rise in profitability.

SSB’s Loans & Deposits Rise

As of March 31, 2026, net loans were $48.9 billion, up 1.9% from the prior quarter. Total deposits were $55.9 billion, which rose 1.3%.

SouthState’s Asset Quality Mixed

In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $10.8 million, which declined sharply from $100.6 million in the prior year quarter.



Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.18%, down 15 bps year over year. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.09%, down from 0.38% in the year-ago quarter.



Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.61%, up from 0.58% in the previous year quarter.

SSB’s Capital Ratios & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of March 31, 2026, the Tier I leverage ratio was 9.4%, up from 8.9% in the year-ago quarter. Tier 1 common equity ratio increased to 11.3% from the prior-year quarter’s 11%.



At the end of the first quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.37%, up from the year-ago period’s 0.56%. Return on average common equity was 10.11% compared with 4.29% in the prior-year quarter.

Our Take on SouthState

SouthState’s steady growth in NII and non-interest income is expected to continue supporting its top-line expansion. Strength in loan and deposit balances further aids its financial performance. Lower expenses and lower provisions are additional positives. However, rising NPAs and margin pressure remain concerns.

SouthState Bank Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SouthState Bank Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SouthState Bank Corporation Quote

Currently, SSB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Banks

BankUnited, Inc. BKU reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 83 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line was up 3.4% from the prior-year quarter.



BKU’s results were primarily hurt by a rise in non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. A decline in loan balance was also a headwind. However, growth in NII and fee income provided some support. Also, a modest increase in deposit balance acted as a tailwind.



Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. Further, the bottom line rose 10.1% from the prior-year quarter.



HWC’s results were supported by higher NII and modest loan growth. However, the quarter was significantly impacted by a securities portfolio restructuring loss. Deposits also declined modestly. Additionally, higher expenses and increased provisions acted as headwinds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.