SSAB warns blast furnace repair to hit Q1 earnings

Contributor
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published

Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Wednesday that repair work after an unplanned outage at one of its blast furnaces in Raahe, Finland, would last through February with first-quarter earnings taking a 600 million Swedish crown ($65 million) hit.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST said on Wednesday that repair work after an unplanned outage at one of its blast furnaces in Raahe, Finland, would last through February with first-quarter earnings taking a 600 million Swedish crown ($65 million) hit.

SSAB, whose shares were down 0.7% by 1154 GMT, said in a statement it would make every effort to minimize the impact for its customers.

"Repair work is expected to last throughout February after which it is expected the blast furnace can be restarted," the company said. "The outage will result in lost production and shipments, as well as repair costs."

($1 = 9.2006 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters