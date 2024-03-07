News & Insights

SSAB Sees SEK 300 Mln Impact In Q1 Earnings From Finland Political Strike

March 07, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB AB (SSAAF) Thursday said the planned two-week political strike in Finland by several trade unions is estimated to weaken SSAB Europe's operating result in the first quarter by around 300 million Swedish kronor.

The trade unions have announced a two-week political strike in Finland starting March 11.

According to the firm, the political strike is aimed against the Finnish government and is not related to SSAB's labour relations.

SSAB said its operations in Finland will be affected by the strikes, but SSAB will seek to mitigate the impact on customer shipments.

In Stockholm, SSAB shares were trading at 72.46 kronor, down 1.44 percent.

