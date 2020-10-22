SSAB says not in bidding process for Thyssenkrupp steel unit

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Steelmaker SSAB is not taking part in the bidding process for Thyssenkrupp's steel business, SSAB CEO Martin Lindqvist told a conference call on Thursday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST is not taking part in the bidding process for Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE steel business, SSAB CEO Martin Lindqvist told a conference call on Thursday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

Lindqvist was answering to a question of whether the company also planned to engage in the bidding process, after rival Liberty Steel last week said it had made a non-binding bid.

"Yes I saw that. No, we are not engaging in any bidding process. And I saw that in the news that Liberty Steel was bidding for Thyssenkrupp," SSAB's Lindqvist said.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters