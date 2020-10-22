SSAB says not in bidding process for Thyssenkrupp steel unit

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST is not taking part in the bidding process for Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE steel business, SSAB CEO Martin Lindqvist told a conference call on Thursday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

Lindqvist was answering to a question of whether the company also planned to engage in the bidding process, after rival Liberty Steel last week said it had made a non-binding bid.

"Yes I saw that. No, we are not engaging in any bidding process. And I saw that in the news that Liberty Steel was bidding for Thyssenkrupp," SSAB's Lindqvist said.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

