SSAB Q4 profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings above market forecasts and said the outlook for the first quarter was basically positive, despite uncertainties related to the pandemic and logistics.

Operating profit was 6.96 billion crowns ($742.6 million)crowns versus a year-ago profit of 557 million, beating the 6.10 billion profit seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 9.3725 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

