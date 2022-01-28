SSAB Q4 profit beats forecasts

Swedish steelmaker SSAB on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings above market forecasts and said the outlook for the first quarter was basically positive, despite uncertainties related to the pandemic and logistics.

Operating profit was 6.96 billion crowns ($742.6 million)crowns versus a year-ago profit of 557 million, beating the 6.10 billion profit seen by analysts according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 9.3725 Swedish crowns)

