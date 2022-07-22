Markets

SSAB Q2 Profit Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SSAB AB (SSAAF.PK), Swedish steel firm, reported that its second quarter profit attributable to shareholders in the parent company climbed to 8.02 billion Swedish kronor or 7.79 kronor per share from 3.22 billion kronor or 3.13 kronor per share last year.

Operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, grew to 10.40 billion kronor from 4.08 billion kronor in the prior year.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 grew to 35.52 billion kronor from last year's 23.67 billion kronor, mainly due to higher steel prices.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular