SSAB Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - SSAB AB (SSAAF.PK), Swedish steel firm, reported that its second quarter profit attributable to shareholders in the parent company climbed to 8.02 billion Swedish kronor or 7.79 kronor per share from 3.22 billion kronor or 3.13 kronor per share last year.

Operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, grew to 10.40 billion kronor from 4.08 billion kronor in the prior year.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 grew to 35.52 billion kronor from last year's 23.67 billion kronor, mainly due to higher steel prices.

