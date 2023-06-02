SSAB invests SEK 6 bln in Oxelosund mill to cut emissions

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish steel maker SSAB SSABb.ST will invest 6.2 billion crowns ($611 million) in an electric arc furnace and raw material handling at its Oxelosund mill to slash greenhouse gas emissions, it said on Friday.

SSAB, which is Sweden's biggest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2), said in a statement the investment would enable a 3% reduction of the Nordic country's total CO2 emissions.

The company said it aimed to start fossil-free steel production at the mill on Sweden's east coast, based on recycled steel and sponge iron, in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"This investment decision is a very important step on our journey to fossil-free steel production and becoming a fossil-free company," CEO Martin Lindqvist said.

Shares in SSAB were up 3% in early trade.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

