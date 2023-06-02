News & Insights

SSAB invests SEK 6 bln in Oxelosund mill to cut emissions

June 02, 2023 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish steel maker SSAB SSABb.ST will invest 6.2 billion crowns ($611 million) in an electric arc furnace and raw material handling at its Oxelosund mill to slash greenhouse gas emissions, it said on Friday.

SSAB, which is Sweden's biggest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2), said in a statement the investment would enable a 3% reduction of the Nordic country's total CO2 emissions.

The company said it aimed to start fossil-free steel production at the mill on Sweden's east coast, based on recycled steel and sponge iron, in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"This investment decision is a very important step on our journey to fossil-free steel production and becoming a fossil-free company," CEO Martin Lindqvist said.

Shares in SSAB were up 3% in early trade.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

