SSAB invests SEK 6 bln in Oxelosund mill to cut emissions

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish steel maker SSAB SSABb.ST will invest 6.2 billion crowns ($611 million) in an electric arc furnace and raw material handling at its Oxelosund mill, it said on Friday.

SSAB said in a statement the investment would enable a 3% reduction of Sweden's total carbon dioxide emissions, and that it aimed to start fossil-free steel production at the mill, based on recycled steel and sponge iron, in the fourth quarter of 2026.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

