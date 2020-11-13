SSAB confirms in M&A talks over Tata Steel Europe Netherlands

Swedish steelmaker SSAB on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Tata Steel Group concerning a potential acquisition of Tata Steel Europe's Dutch IJmuiden steel mill and related downstream assets.

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Tata Steel Group TISC.NS concerning a potential acquisition of Tata Steel Europe's Dutch IJmuiden steel mill and related downstream assets.

"SSAB has participated in several different discussions concerning consolidations in the European steel industry," SSAB said in a statement. "The discussions with Tata are on-going but no decisions have been made."

SSAB has been reported to be in discussions with both Tata and Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE recently and Reuters reported last week that SSAB was interested in the IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands.

"There can be no certainty that any transaction will materialize, nor as to the terms of any such potential transaction," SSAB added in Friday's statement.

