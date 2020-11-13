SSAB confirms in M&A talks over Tata Steel Europe Netherlands

Adds background, detail

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Tata Steel Group TISC.NS concerning a potential acquisition of Tata Steel Europe's Dutch IJmuiden steel mill and related downstream assets.

"SSAB has participated in several different discussions concerning consolidations in the European steel industry," SSAB said in a statement. "The discussions with Tata are on-going but no decisions have been made."

SSAB has been reported to be in discussions with both Tata and Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE recently and Reuters reported last week that SSAB was interested in the IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands.

"There can be no certainty that any transaction will materialize, nor as to the terms of any such potential transaction," SSAB added in Friday's statement.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.