SSAB confirms in M&A talks over Tata Steel Europe Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Tata Steel Group TISC.NS concerning a potential acquisition of Tata Steel Europe's IJmuiden steel mill and related downstream assets.

"SSAB has participated in several different discussions concerning consolidations in the European steel industry," SSAB said in a statement. "The discussions with Tata are on-going but no decisions have been made."

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

