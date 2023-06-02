SSAB Announces Investment In Oxelosund For Green Transformation Of Mill

(RTTNews) - SSAB (SSAAF.PK) said its Board has decided to invest 6.2 billion Swedish kronor in a new electric arc furnace and raw material handling in Oxelosund. Also, there will be investments in the future power line and restoration costs. The company said this decision will enable a 3% reduction of Sweden's total CO2 emissions.

"The investment in Oxelosund will increase our flexibility and earnings and the conversion of the Oxelosund mill will enable us to reduce Sweden's CO2 emissions by 3%. However, the transformation requires final approval for the necessary power line to Oxelosund," said Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB.

Oxelosund is the first big step in the company's plan to convert the entire Nordic production system in around 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.